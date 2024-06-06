 
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia set Oman 165-run target

Marcus Stoinis played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 66 runs in 35 balls

June 06, 2024

Australis's Marcus Stoinis and David Warnar lifted their side to put together 164 runs for Oman on Thursday during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Earlier, Oman won the toss and decided to field first against Australia.

Despite reducing Australia to 50-3 in the 9th over, Oman ended up conceding 164-5 in 20 overs.

Marcus Stoinis played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 66 runs in 35 balls with the help of two fours and six maximums.

David Warner also notched up a fifty, scoring 56 runs in 51 balls.

Mehran Khan registered figures of 2-38 in four overs for Oman.

Australia are eyeing to achieve the elusive triple crown of World Test Champions, ODI World Champions, and T20 Champions.

On the other side of the pitch, Oman did not have the best start to the tournament and are looking to bounce back from a heart-wrenching defeat against Namibia.

"We were going to bowl first as well. Green, Agar, Inglis and Cummins are missing. Back of the tournament I am hoping I can be a complete all-rounder. We are excited to start the World Cup," Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said at the toss.

Lineups

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

