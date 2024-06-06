 
Geo News

Pakistan to launch T20 World Cup 2024 campaign today

"It is now my career objective and target to win the T20 World Cup," says Babar Azam ahead of PAK vs USA match

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

A poster showing Pakistan T20 squad.  — PCB/File
  • Pakistan to play opening game at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.
  • Green Shirts to take on rivals India in New York on June 9.
  • Babar Azam reminisces Pakistan's 2009 T20 World Cup glory.

DALLAS: Babar Azam is aiming for a third-time charm as he returns to lead Pakistan in the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup, which commenced on June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean.

The 2009 champions are set to commence their campaign in this year's T20 World Cup today at 8:30pm against hosts USA at Dallas's Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

Following today's match, the Green Shirts will take on rivals India in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9 before facing Canada at the same venue on June 11.

Pakistan will play their final first-round match against Ireland on June 16 in Florida.

Additionally, if Azam's side manages to advance into the Super-Eight stage, they will play three matches in Antigua and Barbados from June 19 to 23.

While interacting with the media on Wednesday, Azam reminisced about Pakistan's 2009 victory under former captain Younis Khan.

He revealed that it "motivated and inspired" him to follow in the footsteps of "stars of the 2009 side and before."

He added: "It is now my career objective and target to win the T20 World Cup, relive those memories and present the title to the passionate people of Pakistan, who have always stood behind us like a rock in good and not so very good days."

Who's playing?

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan

Full schedule for Pakistan's matches

6 June – vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

9 June – vs India, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

11 June – vs Canada, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

16 June – vs Ireland, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

First round groups

Group A – India (A1), Pakistan (A2), USA, Canada and Ireland

Group B – England (B1), Australia (B2), Namibia, Scotland and Oman

Group C – New Zealand (C1), West Indies (C2), Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea (PNG)

Group D – South Africa (D1), Sri Lanka (D2), Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal

Super Eight (if Pakistan qualify):

19 June – vs D1, Antigua

21 June – vs C2, Barbados

23 June – vs B1, Barbados

T20 World Cup 2024: Australia defeat Oman by 39 runs
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia defeat Oman by 39 runs
T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda defeat Papua New Guinea
T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda defeat Papua New Guinea
T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda restrict Papua New Guinea to 77-run total
T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda restrict Papua New Guinea to 77-run total
T20 World Cup match: Oman elect to field against Australia
T20 World Cup match: Oman elect to field against Australia
T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda elect to bowl first against Papua New Guinea
T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda elect to bowl first against Papua New Guinea
FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan lose 11-goal thriller against France but reach semis
FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan lose 11-goal thriller against France but reach semis
T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting throws weight behind Babar Azam as captain
T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting throws weight behind Babar Azam as captain
Saudi Arabia team reaches Pakistan for Fifa World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Saudi Arabia team reaches Pakistan for Fifa World Cup 2026 Qualifier
IND vs IRE: India superbly sail through first T20 World Cup tussle
IND vs IRE: India superbly sail through first T20 World Cup tussle
Was Kylian Mbappe unhappy in PSG?
Was Kylian Mbappe unhappy in PSG?
Sydney Thunder all set to launch tape-ball tournament
Sydney Thunder all set to launch tape-ball tournament
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan undergo training session ahead of US clash
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan undergo training session ahead of US clash