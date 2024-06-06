Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez 'thrilled' with Ben Affleck drama

Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez is loving her recent divorce rumors with Ben Affleck.

Before rekindling her romance with the Batman actor, J Lo started dating the baseball player in 2017 and got engaged two years later.

However, the two called it quits in April 2021 and the hitmaker was seen hanging out with Ben shortly after her breakup news.

“Alex fell apart when J .Lo ran off with Ben. He felt like she tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben and it did a huge number on him. He went from planning a wedding to watching her marry someone else in what felt like the blink of an eye,” an insider tells In Touch.

They added, “It was the worst year of his life, and to make things ten times worse, J. Lo didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him. She flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got.”

Claiming that she dumped him for Ben, A-Rod is now “enjoying Jennifer’s karma.”

“To see [Jen] getting some karma for her actions is pretty sweet, even if [A-Rod] wouldn’t admit that publicly. His friends all know he’s been waiting for things with her and Ben to crash and burn,” the source concluded.