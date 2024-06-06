King Charles shows Prince Harry 'who really matters' with Andrew move

King Charles has seemingly shown Prince Harry his real place as he allegedly hands over a key property to his brother, Prince Andrew.

His Majesty, who was pushing Andrew to leave his 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor has asked his younger brother to move into Frogmore Cottage- Harry's former abode.



Speaking about the shocking move, Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror : "For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once - it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal he will never be allowed back to Frogmore."



Mr Quinn added: "It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter William and Kate. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir."



Meanwhile, a royal insider told the Times : "The King's kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."

