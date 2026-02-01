Jacob Elordi credits Hollywood legend for inspiring his Oscar-nominated journey

Jacob Elordi has opened up about the actor who inspired his Hollywood journey to an Oscar nomination for his role in Frankenstein.

Elordi shared that Heath Ledger played a big part in shaping his dreams, calling the nomination as especially meaningful because of the late Dark Knight star.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the 2026 Academy Awards nominations were announced, the Euphoria actor shared how Ledger made him believe how one can achieve anything with hardwork.

He admitted that while actors are often told fame is subjective, this nomination felt like a personal milestone.

However, the timing made it even more meaningful as Elordi was nominated on January 22, exactly 18 years after Ledger passed away at 28.

He went on to add that he remembered starting his career thinking success would take much longer and now at the same age Ledger died, he achieved one of his biggest milestones.

“I’d like to take this to say thank you to Heath Ledger. It really, really means the world to me,” he added.

Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for The Dark Knight, is often seen as an inspiration for young actors.

People have noticed similarities between Elordi and Ledger, since both got big recognition before turning 30 and played roles that needed big changes in looks and acting.

Moreover, Jacob Elordi is competing in the supporting actor category with Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgård.

The 98th Oscars will take place on March 15, 2026.