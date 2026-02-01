 
Geo News

Jacob Elordi credits Hollywood legend for inspiring his Oscar-nominated journey

The 98th Oscars will take place on March 15, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 01, 2026

Jacob Elordi credits Hollywood legend for inspiring his Oscar-nominated journey
Jacob Elordi credits Hollywood legend for inspiring his Oscar-nominated journey

Jacob Elordi has opened up about the actor who inspired his Hollywood journey to an Oscar nomination for his role in Frankenstein.

Elordi shared that Heath Ledger played a big part in shaping his dreams, calling the nomination as especially meaningful because of the late Dark Knight star.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the 2026 Academy Awards nominations were announced, the Euphoria actor shared how Ledger made him believe how one can achieve anything with hardwork.

He admitted that while actors are often told fame is subjective, this nomination felt like a personal milestone.

However, the timing made it even more meaningful as Elordi was nominated on January 22, exactly 18 years after Ledger passed away at 28.

He went on to add that he remembered starting his career thinking success would take much longer and now at the same age Ledger died, he achieved one of his biggest milestones.

“I’d like to take this to say thank you to Heath Ledger. It really, really means the world to me,” he added.

Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for The Dark Knight, is often seen as an inspiration for young actors.

People have noticed similarities between Elordi and Ledger, since both got big recognition before turning 30 and played roles that needed big changes in looks and acting.

Moreover, Jacob Elordi is competing in the supporting actor category with Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgård.

The 98th Oscars will take place on March 15, 2026.

Catherine O'Hara's passing leaves old pal Eugene Levy speechless
Catherine O'Hara's passing leaves old pal Eugene Levy speechless
Bella Hadid's ex boyfriend under arrest days after breakup news broke out
Bella Hadid's ex boyfriend under arrest days after breakup news broke out
Tim Burton breaks silence on losing longtime pal Catherine O'Hara
Tim Burton breaks silence on losing longtime pal Catherine O'Hara
Lola Young returns to stage with health update after onstage collapse
Lola Young returns to stage with health update after onstage collapse
Ryan Gosling delights fans with new rom-com update
Ryan Gosling delights fans with new rom-com update
'People We Meet on Vacation' movie review: Who is it for?
'People We Meet on Vacation' movie review: Who is it for?
Sara Haines reflects on mental toll of covering tragic stories on 'The View'
Sara Haines reflects on mental toll of covering tragic stories on 'The View'
Catherine O'Hara's fan-favourite 'Schitt's Creek' scene goes viral after her death video
Catherine O'Hara's fan-favourite 'Schitt's Creek' scene goes viral after her death