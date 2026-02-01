 
François Arnaud opens up about overwhelming fame after ‘Heated Rivalry'

‘Heated Rivalry’ was released on November 28, 2025, becoming hit series

February 01, 2026

François Arnaud is now slowly adjusting to a level of attention he says is completely new for him.

After the breakout success of Heated Rivalry, the actor has found himself in a spotlight he never experienced before in his career.

Although Arnaud has appeared in well known shows such as The Borgias and Midnight, Texas, the response to Heated Rivalry has been different.

This hockey-drama series introduced him to a much wider audience and the reaction from fans has been fast and intense.

Moments from public events and cast gatherings now spread online within minutes, something Arnaud described as “surprising and hard to process.”

He said that it feels strange to see simple moments, like dancing at a party, turn into something people talk about everywhere.

A big reason for the show’s impact is his role as Scott Hunter, a professional hockey player dealing with his identity while falling in love.

Arnaud has shared that the character matters deeply to him because the story is not only about romance but also about fear, self discovery and finding the courage to be honest.

The success of Heated Rivalry has also sparked wider discussion about representation in sports based stories.

The star went on to add that being part of a show that tells a queer love story in an honest way has been meaningful for him.

As the attention continues, Arnaud shared that he is staying focused on the work and feeling thankful for the support.

