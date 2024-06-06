Pakistan's likely XI for first T20 World Cup match against US

Pakistan's men's cricket team captain Babar Azam can be seen posing for a picture in this image released on June 3, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

The Pakistani side has finalised likely players that are set to commence Greenshirts' journey of T20 World Cup against US in Dallas Thursday, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as the opening strikers, reported ESPNCricInfo.

All-rounder Imad Wasim has been injured and will be substituted by Shadab Khan, with Abrar Ahmed to provide spin bowling support to the team.

In the likely XI squad, batter and wicketkeeper Azam Khan will also be playing against the co-hosts.



The potential line-up also included Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir to give the bowling support to the Men in Green.

Potential squad of Pakistan against US

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan captain Azam was upbeat ahead of his side’s first match in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Azam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release: "I, like all my teammates, am extremely confident going into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. It is time for the big one and I know each and every member of the side is anxiously waiting to start so that they can play their part and contribute to a strong and successful campaign."

The opener added: "We have and we will continue to work hard, try to give our absolute best each time we step onto the field and hope our preparations and commitments will support us in this journey."

The 29-year-old stated: "All 20 teams are here believing they can win the tournament. As such, it is going to be an exciting but extremely challenging and testing tournament, and that’s the beauty of world championships."

"We will follow the horses-for-courses policy in team selections as the conditions in the USA will be new and a couple of opponents we have not played before. In modern-day cricket, the concept and importance of floating players has become more critical than ever before and our players are aware of this as well as their roles and responsibilities."