Babar Azam advised to manage pressure by learning from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Pakistan's star batter and captain Babar Azam can be seen smiling with Indian captain Rohit Sharma. — AFP/File

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has been advised by former national wicketkeeper Rashid Latif as the cricket realm's much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan is just days ahead in New York.

Latif, a former national batter, urged Azam to learn from the Indian star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli how to handle the game's biggest pressure moments.



The 29-year-old Azam will lead the Green Shirts for the third time in the T20 World Cup as he took his team to the semi-final in 2021 and then to the final in the following year where Pakistan suffered a defeat from Australia and England respectively.

The Pakistani coach Latif believed that, as a captain, Babar has a long way to go as he still needs to learn how to handle the pressure because the match against India will invite much stress than the World Cup.



While speaking with the Press Trust India, Latif said Thursday: "The focus is on the game on June 9 against India. Babar [Pakistan captain] will be under a lot of pressure because of the game against India rather than performing in the World Cup."

"But he has to learn to carry pressure, he should learn that from Virat and Rohit. They know how to carry the game. As a batter, Babar is one of the best but as a captain and leader, there's a lot that he needs to learn," the former cricketer added.

Pakistan and India have locked horns in T20 World seven times and the Blues boast a formidable record of six victories.

The Green Shirts only managed to beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup and dominated the arch-rivals with a historic 10-wicket win.

At that time, Mohammad Rizwan and Azam chased down the 152-run without losing a wicket in 17.5 overs.



Latif also talked about the ongoing problems in the Pakistani team saying that they don’t look as prepared as the previous editions due to the change in captaincy after the ODI World Cup 2023.

"The Pakistan team plays well in the ICC tournaments but the team doesn't look as prepared as they were in 2021 and 2022. The damage happened after the last ODI World Cup with changes in captaincy, the selection committee, and players," the 55-year-old explained.

"The team doesn't know who their openers will be and what they have tried has failed miserably."