Travis Kelce on staying 'grounded' amid Taylor Swift romance spotlight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance have been under the spotlight ever since their first public appearance together in October 2023.

Recently, during an interview with Good Morning America, Kelce talked about how he keeps himself grounded amid all the attention surrounding his relationship with Swift.

The NFL star revealed that being surrounded by friends and family makes it "easier" to remain grounded.

Kelce said, "When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier."

He continued, "I’ve always been a very grounded guy... It might not come off like that when I’m playing football but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person," Kelce added, "I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know when opportunities are going to present themselves."

When asked about how would he rate his life right now, Kelce replied, "I’m so fortunate, so grateful of everything that come my way in life, I feel like I’m on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the off-season that I’m having," he added, "Living the dream, baby."