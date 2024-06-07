 
Dolly Parton to debut life story on Broadway Musical

Dolly Parton bringing her career and life to Broadway with original songs

June 07, 2024

Dolly Parton to debut life story on Broadway musical

Dolly Patron is returning to Broadway but this time with her story.

The 78-year-old legendary country music star announced on Thursday that she is working on a musical for Broadway based on her life titled Hello, I’m Dolly.

She took to her social media on June 6 and wrote, “Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage.”

For the show, which was titled under the name of the megastar’s debut album, Patron will write the music, cowrite the book, and serve as a producer.

Patron further wrote in her post, “I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp.”

“It truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!” she added.

Moreover, in a press conference on Thurday at CMA Fest, the 11-times Grammy winner mentioned that the show is not going to be a jukebox musical, “You’ll get to know all of my life up to now.”

“It really does have a lot of story, a lot of family,” she added.

With a music career of nearly 60 years, Patron mentioned that she wants to tell her life story for so long but it took a while to get a right concept.

The show Hello, I'm Dolly! will premiere in 2026 on the big stage.

