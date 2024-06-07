Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation

The alleged real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer, Fiona Harvey is bringing legal charges against Netflix.



According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine which was filed on Thursday, June 6, Fiona claimed that the character of the relentless stalker Martha in the show is defaming and incorrect.

As per the outlet, she sued the OTT platform and demanded $50 million in actual damages in addition to at least $50 million in reparation due to “mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and loss of business” and another $50 million “for all profits from Baby Reindeer”.

Above all, she is also seeking $20 million in exemplary damages. This all sums up to $170 million, which is exclusive of "legal fees, costs and statutory interest."

The legal documents state that, “'This is a true story.' - Baby Reindeer, Episode 1. The above quote from the first episode of the Netflix series, Baby Reindeer, is the biggest lie in television history,"

The statement continued, "It is a lie told by Netflix and the show’s creator, Richard Gadd, out of greed and lust for fame; a lie designed to attract more viewers, get more attention, to make more money, and to viciously destroy the life of Plaintiff,"

“Fiona Harvey – an innocent woman defamed by Netflix and Richard Gadd at a magnitude and scale without precedent," the documents read.

Moreover, Fiona claimed that the streaming channel destroyed her reputation with inaccurate and false depictions through Martha's character.

She says that the series creator even gave Martha the same occupation as her, 'Lawyer' and put several phrases exactly as hers.

Moreover, TMZ which broke the news first, says, “Harvey is suing for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violations of right of publicity and more.”