WATCH: 'Azam Khan should not be in team'

Pakistan cricket team fans speaking to Geo News after Pak vs US match. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News

Following Pakistan's humiliating defeat against the United States, cricket fans expressed their disappointment over the Green Shirts' performance and the team's selection.

Speaking to Geo News after the match, the fans were frustrated over the loss and especially over Azam Khan's selection in the same.

"They have disappointed so much today. Azam Khan has no place in the team but they are still including him in the team. He doesn't know fielding and he got out on the first ball," said one of the spectators.

Match report

The US successfully defended a 19-run target in the Super Over challenge against Pakistan as earlier they managed to tie the score in the nail-biting 20-over play.



The match between Pakistan and the US was decided in the Super Over as the hosts managed to level the score on the last ball of the last over.

The Green Shirts lost the match by five runs in the one-over eliminator.

Pakistan had posted a 160-run target while batting first which the US managed to level on the last ball of the last over as they concluded their innings at 159-3.

In the Super Over, Pakistan's Mohammad Amir took the ball and the US concluded their innings 18-1 and in reply, Pakistan could only score 13-1 and ended up losing the match by five runs.