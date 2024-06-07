Sabrina Carpenter drops new music video with Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter debuted her boyfriend Barry Keoghan in the music world.

The 25-year-old singer released an action-packed music video of her new single Please Please Please on Thursday.

Letting fans in on their steamy romance, the music video follows the storyline of Sabrina falling in love with a bad boy as she finds herself in Barry’s underworld life.

The video shows him getting involved in bloody mob boss standoffs and armed bank robberies with Sabrina hoping that “he doesn’t bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice.”

The song comes after Sabrina talked about her “fun” and “messy” love life.

“A lot of it, for me, has been fate. I know that's super broad, but I don't actively look for it. The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love. So yeah, it's fun and it's messy,” she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan in May.

Discussing her type, Sabrina had added: “I'm super attracted to a lot of the things I look for in friends because I want to be with someone who's going to be one of my best friends. So a lot of it is energy and humour and being genuine. I will say I've always connected more with people who are really in touch with their emotions.”

Sabrina and Barry were first linked in September 2023, but made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala earlier this month.