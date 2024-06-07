 
Kensington Palace panics as major update about Kate Middleton leaks

Kensington Palace issues major update to tackle latest report about Kate Middleton’s health

June 07, 2024

Kensington Palace officials were panicking after major update about Kate Middleton’s health was leaked to a major publication, as per latest report.

After a royal insider told Us Weekly that the Princess of Wales “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before,” the palace wasted no time in responding to it.

After maintaining silence over any news about the mother-of-three’s cancer battles, the firm finally reacted to rumours spreading about the Princess.

Dismissing the shocking report about Kate, a royal insider told Harper’s Bazaar that such claims about Princess’ health are “unfair and untrue.”

“There is no information about Kate’s ‘return’ because the focus at this moment in time is 100% on her health—to suggest she won't return to her role is unfair and untrue,” the source added.

“Conversations of that nature are just not being had. When the time is right, she will resume her work,” they shared, adding that Kate is “in good spirits.”

“She is focused on her health and family,” they added.

