'Could be an IMF condition for loan': Anwar Maqsood's sarcastic take on Pakistan's shock defeat

"Pakistan lost match to US under compulsion because it has yet to get a loan from the IMF," he says

June 07, 2024

Satirist Anwar Maqsood. — Screengrab from social media

Taking a dig at Pakistan’s humiliating defeat at the hands of US, scriptwriter and satirist Anwar Maqsood has given a sarcastic reason for the mishappening.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Maqsood reacted to the upset, saying he could not fathom any reason for Pakistan’s defeat other than that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would have made this a precondition on giving a loan.

Pakistan lost the match to the US under compulsion because it has yet to secure a loan from the IMF," he said responding to a query about experienced Pakistan's losing the match last night against minnows in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"It's quite possible that the IMF would have placed this condition that first Pakistan should lose the match against US then we’ll give them money, otherwise, I find no reason behind Pakistan’s defeat,” he maintained.

The Pakistan-USA match ended in a thrilling Super Over, with the hosts winning by five runs. During the Super Over, Mohammad Amir bowled first, and the USA scored 18-1. The Green Shirts could only manage 13-1 in its response at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

To a query about high-octane Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Sunday, the dramatist said, viewing result of the national team’s inaugural match, the Pakistani fans who have bought tickets would sell them at half price. 

