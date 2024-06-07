 
Prince William's head hanging low as he appears solo at Westminster's wedding

Prince William makes solo appearance at Duke of Westminster's wedding without Kate Middleton

June 07, 2024

Prince William made a solo appearance at the wedding ceremony of the Duke of Westminster with his head hanging low amid Prince Harry snub controversy.

Pictures taken at the ceremony show the Prince of Wales making his way to the high profile event held at Chester Cathedral.

William will be playing the role of usher at the grand wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster, who is also the godfather of his son, Prince George.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have also snubbed the wedding because the monarch has not forgiven Hugh for not inviting his wife to his sister’s wedding, as per reports.

The Prince’s appearance comes amid controversy of his rebellious brother Prince Harry snubbing the wedding even though he shares a close bond with Hugh.

While Harry was invited at the wedding ceremony, he turned down the invitation to avoid any kind of interaction with the Royal family, especially William.

It is pertinent to note here that Prince William and Prince Harry are not on talking terms since the Duke exited the royal family for a life in the US. 

