 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland win toss, opt to bowl first against Canada

13th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 being played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

By
Sports Desk

June 07, 2024

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling speaks aftet coin toss. — Screengrab/ICC

NEW YORK: Ireland have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Canada in the 13th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Two matches — Sri Lanka vs South Africa and India vs Ireland — have been played in New York and the team bowling managed to record a comfortable win. Stirling also hoped to restrict Ireland to a chaseable total.

Canada played the T20 World Cup 2024 opener against the USA and they posted a 195-run target against the home side. Despite a brilliant display by their batters, the bowlers couldn't replicate the performance and they ended up losing the match with the USA's Aaron James starring for the side.

On the other hand, Ireland began their World Cup campaign against Rohit Sharma-led India at the same venue but they didn't have the most memorable outing in New York. The entire Irish team was bundled out for just 96 runs in 16 overs and the Blues chased the target without much difficulty.

With both teams having lost one match each, a win today is crucial their chances of qualifying for the Super Eight would take a great blow if they lose.

Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (capt), Junaid Siddiqui, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon


