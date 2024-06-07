Eminem rocks the stage of Detroit with 'Houdini' live debut

Eminem just surprised his fans with a series of performances at a Detroit concert event on June 6, 2024.

On Thursday, played his latest song, Houdini, which he released on May 31, 2024, marking its live performance debut at the Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central event.

The 51-year-old rapper took the stage at the end of the concert, followed by performances from Diana Ross and Big Sean.

Bill Ford, the executive chair of Ford introduced the Mockingbird hitmaker onto the stage, saying, "Please welcome to the stage a legend who really needs no introduction.”

He continued, “He's a global ambassador for our city. He loves our city and our city loves him. He's joined by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Eminem."



The Real Slim Shady singer, who executive produced the all-star outdoor music event, then made his appearance adorned in a gray hoodie and basketball cap.

Eminem rocked the stage as he performed his latest hit then being joined by Jelly Roll for a duet on the song, Sing for the Moment.