Kris Jenner recalls hilarious mishap with daughters Kendall, Kylie Jenner

June 07, 2024

Kris Jenner recalled a hilarious incident when she forgot her daughters Kendall and Kylie on her way home.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared the funny story of leaving her daughters at the Christmas tree loft.

"I've left my kids over at the Christmas tree lot and forgot to bring them with me," she said.

Kris explained that she and her ex husband Caitlyn Kardashian both thought that the other was taking girls home.

She said, "We went to go buy a Christmas tree, I think Kendall and Kylie were like 4 and 5 and they were running up and down and I thought their dad was watching the kids," Jenner says. "And he thought I was watching the kids because we met there. I thought he was taking the kids back and he thought I was taking the kids back."

"So we both left in our own cars and the kids never made it home. So yeah, they were okay. They were playing on the Christmas tree lot, waiting for us to realize that we left them there," Kris added.

