T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan set New Zealand 160-run target

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, playing a brilliant innings, lifted his team's total to 159 at the loss of six wickets on Saturday in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.



Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the highlight of the game as he scored 80 off 56 balls with the help of five boundaries and as many maximums. Gurbaz was followed by Ibrahim Zadran who hit two maximums and three fours to score 44 runs off 41 balls.

Meantime, Azmatullah Omarzai played 13 balls to score 22 runs. Captain Rashid Khan returned to the pavilion after hitting 6 runs.

This is the 14th game in the ongoing premier cricket tournament. New Zealand are hitting the ground for the first time in the event. Meanwhile, Afghanistan beat Uganda in their tournament opener.

Trent Boult and Matt Henry claimed two wickets each.



"We will have a bowl. We want to use it first up. Hope the dew stays away. Everybody's preparations have been different. The training has been good. We had day time and night time sessions. Tonight Southee, Sodhi, Rachin and Neesham miss out," Williamson said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said: "T20 is not much about the toss. We will look to get used to the conditions. We had couple of days of practice. We tried to relax. Have had a good start in the competition.

Mujeeb is out. He has had a hand injury. Noor is in. Mujeeb has been struggling with his hand for the last 7-8 months. Hopefully, he will come back soon for us."

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson