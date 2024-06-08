Tori Spelling reminisces over past with Dean McDermott: 'I'm grateful'

Tori Spelling reminisced over her time spent with Dean McDermott before their separation.

The 51-year-old actress looked back at her first meeting with McDermott on the recent episode on her podcast, misSPELLING.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum jokingly said that her sitcom So Notorious’ director Chris Albergini brought Tori and her now ex husband together.

Tori said, "I always jokingly blame one of our creators, Chris Albergini."

"And I'm like, ‘This is your fault. Like, you let this happen.’ He's like, ‘I let it happen that you crawled across me to get to him and kissed him in the middle of, like, a bar?’ And I was like, ‘Yep,’” she added.

Later, Tori clarified she does not blame anyone in fact she is grateful for the time she spent with McDermott.

She said, “I'm super happy, I'm grateful. We have five beautiful kids."

"I wouldn't change a moment of my journey. And Dean and I are super amicable and everything's great," Tori remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that after 18 years of marriage, the former couple parted ways in June 2023 and Tori officially filed for divorce in March 2024.