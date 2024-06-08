 
Geo News

Tori Spelling reminisces over past with Dean McDermott: 'I'm grateful'

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott tied the knot in May 2006 and share 5 children together

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Tori Spelling reminisces over past with Dean McDermott: 'I'm grateful'

Tori Spelling reminisced over her time spent with Dean McDermott before their separation.

The 51-year-old actress looked back at her first meeting with McDermott on the recent episode on her podcast, misSPELLING.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum jokingly said that her sitcom So Notorious’ director Chris Albergini brought Tori and her now ex husband together.

Tori said, "I always jokingly blame one of our creators, Chris Albergini."

"And I'm like, ‘This is your fault. Like, you let this happen.’ He's like, ‘I let it happen that you crawled across me to get to him and kissed him in the middle of, like, a bar?’ And I was like, ‘Yep,’” she added.

Later, Tori clarified she does not blame anyone in fact she is grateful for the time she spent with McDermott.

She said, “I'm super happy, I'm grateful. We have five beautiful kids."

"I wouldn't change a moment of my journey. And Dean and I are super amicable and everything's great," Tori remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that after 18 years of marriage, the former couple parted ways in June 2023 and Tori officially filed for divorce in March 2024.

Billy Ray Cyrus pens sweet note for daughter Miley Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus pens sweet note for daughter Miley Cyrus
Ed Sheeran's shocking confession about not owing phone
Ed Sheeran's shocking confession about not owing phone
Glen Powell gives major statement about love life
Glen Powell gives major statement about love life
Ariana Grande receives sweet gift from Jimmy Fallon
Ariana Grande receives sweet gift from Jimmy Fallon
Jake Gyllenhaal finds strength in godmother Jamie Lee Curtis
Jake Gyllenhaal finds strength in godmother Jamie Lee Curtis
Jodie Turner-Smith reveals THIS role ‘favorite' thing about herself
Jodie Turner-Smith reveals THIS role ‘favorite' thing about herself
'The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande gushes over costars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.
'The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande gushes over costars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.
Dolly Parton 'honoured' over Beyonce's 'own version' of song 'Jolene'
Dolly Parton 'honoured' over Beyonce's 'own version' of song 'Jolene'
Kris Jenner recalls hilarious mishap with daughters Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner recalls hilarious mishap with daughters Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Eminem rocks the stage of Detroit with 'Houdini' live debut
Eminem rocks the stage of Detroit with 'Houdini' live debut
'The Kardashians' family branded as ‘trendsetters and tastemakers'
'The Kardashians' family branded as ‘trendsetters and tastemakers'
Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker
Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker