Kylian Mbappe to occupy ex-Real Madrid legend's room at training base

Kylian Mbappe recently joined the legendary Real Madrid and is slowly getting to experience all the glory of his favourite club.

Since the 25-year-old French footballer joined the La Liga club, fans have been eager to know the details of his transfer, including his new jersey number and salary.

Earlier, it was reported that Mbappe will be temporarily sporting the number nine jersery which was previously worn by former Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema.

According to the latest updates, Bein Sports reported about a video circulating on social media which has revealed that Mbappe has finally been assigned a room at the club's training base in Valdebebas in Madrid and it also belonged to a former Real Madrid legend.

Inside Kylian Mbappe's room at Real Madrid training base. — X/@MengualEnLinea

Based on the video circulating on social media, Mbappe has been assigned the room that was previously occupied legendary german footballer Toni Kroos.



The room has been emptied quite recently as Kroos, 34, exited the club last week, after announcing his retirement from football.

Mbappe brought his legendary career at Paris Saint-Germain to a remarkable end as he raised the French Cup trophy weeks ago with his former teammates before announcing his move to the former club of his favourite player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has expressed his excitement on joining the club on social media and has even received words of support by his idol, Ronaldo himself.

Mbappe is currently focused on joining his national team for this year's European Chmpionship later this month in Germany.