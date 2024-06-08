 
Geo News

Kylian Mbappe to occupy ex-Real Madrid legend's room at training base

French footballer secures prestigious room which was once occupied by legendary ex-player of La Liga club

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Kylian Mbappe recently joined the legendary Real Madrid and is slowly getting to experience all the glory of his favourite club.

Since the 25-year-old French footballer joined the La Liga club, fans have been eager to know the details of his transfer, including his new jersey number and salary.

Earlier, it was reported that Mbappe will be temporarily sporting the number nine jersery which was previously worn by former Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema.

According to the latest updates, Bein Sports reported about a video circulating on social media which has revealed that Mbappe has finally been assigned a room at the club's training base in Valdebebas in Madrid and it also belonged to a former Real Madrid legend.

Inside Kylian Mbappe's room at Real Madrid training base. — X/@MengualEnLinea

Based on the video circulating on social media, Mbappe has been assigned the room that was previously occupied legendary german footballer Toni Kroos.

The room has been emptied quite recently as Kroos, 34, exited the club last week, after announcing his retirement from football.

Mbappe brought his legendary career at Paris Saint-Germain to a remarkable end as he raised the French Cup trophy weeks ago with his former teammates before announcing his move to the former club of his favourite player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has expressed his excitement on joining the club on social media and has even received words of support by his idol, Ronaldo himself.

Mbappe is currently focused on joining his national team for this year's European Chmpionship later this month in Germany.

New York prepares for 'high-voltage' India-Pakistan cricket match
New York prepares for 'high-voltage' India-Pakistan cricket match
PAK vs IND: Here is everything you need to know — ticket prices, availability
PAK vs IND: Here is everything you need to know — ticket prices, availability
T20 World Cup: Former cricketer calls for Axar Patel's inclusion in India playing XI for Pakistan match
T20 World Cup: Former cricketer calls for Axar Patel's inclusion in India playing XI for Pakistan match
From Shaheen to Kohli: Five memorable Pakistan-India T20Is
From Shaheen to Kohli: Five memorable Pakistan-India T20Is
PAK vs IND: Green Shirts won't get chance to practice at Nassau stadium ahead of mega clash
PAK vs IND: Green Shirts won't get chance to practice at Nassau stadium ahead of mega clash
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets after thrilling contest
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets after thrilling contest
Imam defends Azam Khan amid social media trolling
Imam defends Azam Khan amid social media trolling
Afghanistan stun New Zealand in one-sided T20 World Cup match
Afghanistan stun New Zealand in one-sided T20 World Cup match
PAK vs IND: Inzamam's big statement on crucial T20 World Cup 2024 match
PAK vs IND: Inzamam's big statement on crucial T20 World Cup 2024 match
Lionel Messi reveals greatest football team and it's not Inter Miami
Lionel Messi reveals greatest football team and it's not Inter Miami
T20 World Cup 2024: Inexperienced Canada register 12-run win against Ireland
T20 World Cup 2024: Inexperienced Canada register 12-run win against Ireland
Shahid Afridi calls Pakistani strategy in Super Over 'blunder' against US
Shahid Afridi calls Pakistani strategy in Super Over 'blunder' against US