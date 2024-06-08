 
Prince Harry in 'very sad' spot after missing pal's wedding for Prince William

Prince Harry in a tough spot as he misses the Duke of Westminster wedding

June 08, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly in a pickle as he misses out on wedding of the year in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who has skipped the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor in a bid to alleviate tensions with Prince William, has come across a 'sad' situation.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "To feel you have no choice but to miss the wedding of the year is very sad." 

Mr Fitzwilliams told us. He added: "However, the deep rift within the royal family has ensured that Harry and Meghan were never going to accept an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, godfather to Archie and a close friend of Harry. They knew William would be there, reportedly as one of the ushers."

Mr Fitzwilliams then spoke about the "media storm" that would occur if Meghan made an appearance at the wedding.

"They also knew that their presence would cause a media storm, especially since Meghan has not visited Britain since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral."

