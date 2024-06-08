Travis Kelce, Olivia Dunne add Taylor Swift twist in fun video

Travis Kelce teams up with Olivia Dunne for a fun video featuring a nod to girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Dunne posted a video with Kelce featuring both mouthing some dialogue.

In the video, Kelce mouthed to the dialogue that says, "I feel like you're here for the zipline," while Dunne responded, "what?"

However, the LSU gymnast gave a Taylor Swift twist by adding "I feel like you're just here for concert tickets?" text instead of zipline.



In the caption Dunne wrote, "Who me?! Never… #swiftie #taylorswift #traviskelce"

Fans flooded the comments section, reacting to the fun Swift nod in the video.

One wrote, "Imagine two years ago someone told you Livvy dunne would be in an ad with Travis Kelce about his relationship with Taylor Swift."

Another added, "This is iconic."

This video collaboration comes after Travis Kelce's recent shout-out to Olivia Dunne on ABC’s Good Morning America interview.

He said, "I got Livy Dunn in the building. LSU gymnast. Absolutely just an awesome person. She’s down there making Accelerator look just amazing."