T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies elect to bat against Uganda

Both captains with Ian Bishop (L) at the toss. - ICC

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Uganda at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday in the Group C match during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

It is the second match for Windies. They commenced their WC campaign with a win against Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Uganda, on the other hand, have played two matches so far. They lost to Afghanistan by 125 but a spirited performance in their next match against PNG helped them bag their first-ever T20 World Cup win.



Both teams are playing this match with unchanged lineups.

"We are going to bat first. Looks like a typical Guyana wicket - low and slow. Hopefully we can put some runs on the board and defend it. It's still a wicket where you got to play good cricket shots. 110-120 is not defendable. Once we improve in all three departments, we should be good. Last few days we did some training and resting," Windies captain Rovman Powell said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Uganda skipper Brian Masaba said: "Probably would have batted first as well. It's a bit difficult to chase. It's what we have got. We have to bowl well. Historic moment for us [win against PNG]. It's back to business for us. Just try to get the boys to focus again. We'll try to come out here and give our best, makes sure we get our processes right and try put West Indies under the pressure.

"It's about reminding the guys what they've done well in the past as a batting unit. Juts making sure they keep it nice and simple. Focus on the ball again. If we can do that, we can get a decent score."

Teams:

Uganda XI: Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.