This image captured from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium shows the moments when the administration of the ground covering the pitch protecting it from the rain during the T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan on June 9, 2024. — Reporter/Faizan Lakhani

The much-awaited T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan suffered a delay as rain delayed the toss at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.



Both teams were set to lock horns at 10:30am local time with the toss at 10:00am, however, it could not take place because of the intermittent precipitation in New York.



According to BBC Weather, the rain in New York would start at around 9:00am local time and is expected to continue.



