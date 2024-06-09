PAK vs IND: Naseem, Shaheen praised for dismissing Virat, Rohit

Virat Kohli of India makes his way off after being dismissed during the T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024, in New York. — AFP

Pakistan shattered the hopes of Indian cricket fans as two of the Indian top tier batters were ousted by the Men in Green at the beginning of the T20 World Cup game at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Sunday.

Indian batter Virat Kholi was caught by Usman Khan as Naseem Shah bowled in the second over of the high-octane clash.

Soon after, Shaheen Afridi sent Indian captain Rohit Sharma to the dugout when Haris Rauf caught the ball just near the boundary.

Pakistani cricket fans heaped praise on the two pacers for making progress early in the game.

Have a look at the reactions:

