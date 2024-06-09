T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland put to bowl as Oman win toss

This still taken from a video released on June 9, 2024, shows Oman (R) and Scotland during a toss at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua and Barbuda. — ICC

Scotland lost the toss Sunday against Oman and was put to bowl first in the T20 World Cup match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua and Barbuda.



Squads:

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.

Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal



More to follow...