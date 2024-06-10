 
Tori Spelling marks son Beau's major milestone

Tori Spelling expressed her joy over her son Baeu’s achievement

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Tori Spelling marked the son Beau’s milestone with a sweet note.

The 51-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to share her seven-year-old son Beau's milestone.

In the celebratory post, she shared a photo of herself and her son posing outside his elementary school.

Beau who was wearing a neon green T-shirt and a pair of black Nike trousers proudly showed his graduation certificate.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote in the caption, “Beau Beau is officially a 1st grader!”

Tori who sported a casual outfit donning a crop white shirt paired with cargo jeans added to her caption, 'Yesterday he had his end of the year Kindergarten party at school.”

“So proud of this kid. My Baby. #kindergartenkutie,” she concluded her caption.

Tori Spelling and her Children:

Along with Beau, Tori also shares 17-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Hattie, and 12-year-old Finn with her ex-partner Dean McDermott.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2006, parted their ways in June 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

