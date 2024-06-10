Tori Spelling marks son Beau’s major milestone

Tori Spelling marked the son Beau’s milestone with a sweet note.



The 51-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to share her seven-year-old son Beau's milestone.

In the celebratory post, she shared a photo of herself and her son posing outside his elementary school.

Beau who was wearing a neon green T-shirt and a pair of black Nike trousers proudly showed his graduation certificate.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote in the caption, “Beau Beau is officially a 1st grader!”

Tori who sported a casual outfit donning a crop white shirt paired with cargo jeans added to her caption, 'Yesterday he had his end of the year Kindergarten party at school.”

“So proud of this kid. My Baby. #kindergartenkutie,” she concluded her caption.

Tori Spelling and her Children:

Along with Beau, Tori also shares 17-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Hattie, and 12-year-old Finn with her ex-partner Dean McDermott.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2006, parted their ways in June 2023 after 18 years of marriage.