PAK vs IND: Here is what Babar Azam said after loss to India

Babar Azam speaks at the post-match presentation ceremony. - ICC

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reflected on his team’s defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2024, held on Sunday in New York.

India secured a narrow victory by six runs in a low-scoring Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl on a pitch with variable bounce. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf both claimed three wickets each, while Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with a quickfire 42, as they were bowled out for 119.

In response, Mohammad Rizwan set up the chase with a steady 31, but Pakistan's wickets fell regularly. Jasprit Bumrah's crucial bowling for India earned him figures of 3-14, restricting Pakistan to 113-7 in their 20 overs.

"I think they bowled well after 10 overs. We were chasing 120, we were run a ball for the first 10 overs, but back to back wickets and then [we left too much in the end]," Azam commented post-match. "Tactics was simple, play normally, rotate strike, 5-6 an over. But in that period we had too many dot balls, the pressure was on us, and we lost three quick wickets. Can't expect too much from tailenders."

He continued, "We were not up to the mark in the first six overs, we had targeted 40-45 runs, and we have not capitalised properly. The pitch looked decent, and the ball came nicely. Little bit slow, some balls are bouncing a bit more, but you expect it with a drop-in pitch."

In Group A, India is close to securing a spot in the Super 8 with two wins from their opening matches, while Pakistan remains without points after also losing to the United States in their first game.

"We didn't bat well enough. I thought halfway through, after 10 overs, we were in a good position, you expect guys to stitch partnerships. We were 15-20 runs short, and every run matters. We were looking at 140, but the bowlers did the job. It was a good wicket compared to the one we played on here [against Ireland]. There's that never-say-die attitude in the team," said Indian captain Rohit Sharma.