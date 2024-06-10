Prince Harry mulls buying home in UK to get away from Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry is contemplating to have a home in the UK as his honeymoon period in the States is coming to an end now, an expert claims.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal positions in 2020 and moved to California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, Harry still wants to have “a permanent base” in the UK as he no longer has a formal royal residence to return to when he visits the country.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively tells the Mirror: "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

He added: "He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan. Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."