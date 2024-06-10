 
Geo News

Prince William taking everything from Prince Harry to avoid headlines

Prince Harry has reportedly found himself on the side of things, in order to avoid a headline frenzy

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Prince William taking everything from Prince Harry to avoid headlines

Prince William is reportedly taking over everything from Prince Harry in order to avoid the headline frenzy at the Duke of Westminster’s wedding.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, this happened after the Duke was able to come to a “civilized understanding” with the groom to ‘stay away’ from the event, and allow Prince William to take over his role for the wedding day.

Ms Seward was also quoted saying, “The Dukes of Westminster have always been close to the Royal Family. William and Harry's mum Princess Diana was close friends with Hugh Grosvenor's mum, Natalia.”

“Tally as she is known, is Prince William's godmother and in turn, Diana was godmother to her daughter, Edwina,” too.

“In yet another family tie, Hugh is one of King Charles' many godsons and will certainly receive a wedding gift from his godfather even though he will not be attending the nuptials.”

Not to mention, “Young Hugh is also a godfather to Prince George,” so “there was never any question as to which of the brothers would take centre stage at the wedding.”

“It had to be William. Harry made it clear he wouldn't be attending having had a chat with Hugh about the awkward situation and agreeing he should be the one to step down,” the expert also noted before signing off. 

Prince Harry receives sweet advice on how to reconcile with King Charles
Prince Harry receives sweet advice on how to reconcile with King Charles
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri determined to make it on her own in Hollywood
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri determined to make it on her own in Hollywood
Buckingham Palace's latest snub to Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'wise' decision
Buckingham Palace's latest snub to Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'wise' decision
Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big announcement about family
Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big announcement about family
Emilia Clarke recalls being more afraid of losing 'Game of Thrones' than dying
Emilia Clarke recalls being more afraid of losing 'Game of Thrones' than dying
Kate Middleton scared of worrying Prince George over her cancer
Kate Middleton scared of worrying Prince George over her cancer
Meghan Markle wants nothing to do with constantly reminiscent Prince Harry
Meghan Markle wants nothing to do with constantly reminiscent Prince Harry
King Charles wants to make up for lost time with Prince Harry's kids
King Charles wants to make up for lost time with Prince Harry's kids
Prince Harry wants to spend more time close to King Charles
Prince Harry wants to spend more time close to King Charles
King Charles ready to give major sacrifice for Kate Middleton
King Charles ready to give major sacrifice for Kate Middleton
Ariana Grande ex shares big news on social media
Ariana Grande ex shares big news on social media
Jennifer Lopez dashes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with latest move
Jennifer Lopez dashes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with latest move