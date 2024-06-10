Prince William taking everything from Prince Harry to avoid headlines

Prince William is reportedly taking over everything from Prince Harry in order to avoid the headline frenzy at the Duke of Westminster’s wedding.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, this happened after the Duke was able to come to a “civilized understanding” with the groom to ‘stay away’ from the event, and allow Prince William to take over his role for the wedding day.

Ms Seward was also quoted saying, “The Dukes of Westminster have always been close to the Royal Family. William and Harry's mum Princess Diana was close friends with Hugh Grosvenor's mum, Natalia.”

“Tally as she is known, is Prince William's godmother and in turn, Diana was godmother to her daughter, Edwina,” too.

“In yet another family tie, Hugh is one of King Charles' many godsons and will certainly receive a wedding gift from his godfather even though he will not be attending the nuptials.”

Not to mention, “Young Hugh is also a godfather to Prince George,” so “there was never any question as to which of the brothers would take centre stage at the wedding.”

“It had to be William. Harry made it clear he wouldn't be attending having had a chat with Hugh about the awkward situation and agreeing he should be the one to step down,” the expert also noted before signing off.