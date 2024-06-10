 
King Charles will never break ties with Prince Harry due to Lilibet, Archie?

King Charles has not seen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids Archie and Lilibet since June 2022

June 10, 2024

King Charles will never break his ties with younger son Prince Harry owing to his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author Ingrid Seward said: “Family has always been important to the King.”

King Charles remembers his own somewhat 'fragmented childhood' as his parents were always busy doing their duty, the expert said and added “It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet.”

Ingrid claimed, “That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children. He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom.

“His cancer has made it all the more poignant to him as he knows that he won’t be around for ever,” the royal expert said.

The monarch feels "great sadness" over his lack of relationship with Archie and Lilibet.

