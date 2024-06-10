Prince Harry desperate to take time away from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is searching for a permanent home in the UK to take a sigh of relief from his controlling life Meghan Markle, claimed a royal expert.



After being away in the US for over two years, the Duke of Sussex is said to be missing his old friends and aspects of his life in the UK, according to royal commentator Tom Quinn.

Speaking with The Mirror, Quinn claimed that Harry's friends have not visited him in the US due to rifts with the Duchess of Sussex.

"As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK,” Quinn said. "Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

"He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan,” the expert added.

"Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."