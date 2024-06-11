Jon Bon Jovi reminisces funny memory with Michael Jackson

Jon Bon Jovi shared a funny and light-hearted incident that he had with Michael Jackson while speaking to PEOPLE.

This was when he and Bon Jovi were celebrating the grand opening of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s latest exhibit that featured the band.

The item with which the singer-songwriter’s memory is associated is included in the exhibit, and it is a hat with fake curly black hair.

Jovi has worn it as a disguise that allowed him to freely walk around during the band’s 1986 Slippery When Wet Tour.

The founder of the rock band later shared this with the King of Pop who had pretended to laugh as though “he’d never done anything like that”, but according to Jon, had actually done so numerous times.

As for the exhibit, artifacts along with images, audios, and videos from every band member will be present including those never seen or revealed before.

Bon Jovi, the band, told PEOPLE, "There's a lot of history. There's a lot there for fans to come and see", and added that they initially planned on archiving everything till their 40th anniversary until the museum reached out to them.