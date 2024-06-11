 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckham addresses 'Nepo Baby' label, strives to prove himself

David and Victoria Beckham’s son expressed how he felt being called a nepo kid

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Brooklyn Beckham addresses 'Nepo Baby' label, strives to prove himself

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham admited that he belongs to a privileged family.

In an interview published by InStyle on June 10, the eldest son of the soccer star talked about being called a nepo baby.

“I mean, I can’t help how I was born,” the 25-year-old told the outlet.

He continued to say, “I couldn’t ask for better parents and I’m just trying to work my ass off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say, really.”

Brooklyn, who has been doing different stuff to find out his passion, his celebrity parents has advised him not to hear what people say.

He said, “It makes me… I kind of like it, in a way, just because it makes me really want to prove to people… Until two years ago, I didn’t know what the hell I was doing,” adding, “I think with all the rubbish I get, my mum's just like, ‘Prove them wrong. Never respond to that rubbish, just prove them wrong."

“I think what I wanted for so long—especially the last few years—is I really wanted to make a name for myself, “ the former soccer player added.

Additionally, Brooklyn who has discovered his passion for food, is soon launching a venture in the upcoming fall called Cloud23.  

R.L. Stine weighs in on 'Fear Street' and 'Goosebumps' success
R.L. Stine weighs in on 'Fear Street' and 'Goosebumps' success
Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke meet their toy doubles for 'Inside Out 2'
Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke meet their toy doubles for 'Inside Out 2'
Jon Bon Jovi reminisces funny memory with Michael Jackson
Jon Bon Jovi reminisces funny memory with Michael Jackson
Taylor Swift adds 'fashionable' accessory to 'Eras Tour' outfit
Taylor Swift adds 'fashionable' accessory to 'Eras Tour' outfit
Tom Hardy unveils 'critic' who knows 'better' than him
Tom Hardy unveils 'critic' who knows 'better' than him
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals life-altering 'attitude shift' after cancer battle
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals life-altering 'attitude shift' after cancer battle
Taylor Swift fans spot major hint about 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Swift fans spot major hint about 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'
'Grateful' Neve Campbell discusses how 'Scream' franchise 'came back'
'Grateful' Neve Campbell discusses how 'Scream' franchise 'came back'
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan share vision for 'Bridgerton' steamy scenes
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan share vision for 'Bridgerton' steamy scenes
'Desperately unhappy' Simon Cowell saved by son, Eric
'Desperately unhappy' Simon Cowell saved by son, Eric
Celine Dion explains why she kept stiff-person syndrome diagnosis hidden
Celine Dion explains why she kept stiff-person syndrome diagnosis hidden
David Beckham perfects his gardening skills with fans' advice
David Beckham perfects his gardening skills with fans' advice