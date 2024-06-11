Brooklyn Beckham addresses 'Nepo Baby' label, strives to prove himself

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham admited that he belongs to a privileged family.



In an interview published by InStyle on June 10, the eldest son of the soccer star talked about being called a nepo baby.

“I mean, I can’t help how I was born,” the 25-year-old told the outlet.

He continued to say, “I couldn’t ask for better parents and I’m just trying to work my ass off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say, really.”

Brooklyn, who has been doing different stuff to find out his passion, his celebrity parents has advised him not to hear what people say.

He said, “It makes me… I kind of like it, in a way, just because it makes me really want to prove to people… Until two years ago, I didn’t know what the hell I was doing,” adding, “I think with all the rubbish I get, my mum's just like, ‘Prove them wrong. Never respond to that rubbish, just prove them wrong."

“I think what I wanted for so long—especially the last few years—is I really wanted to make a name for myself, “ the former soccer player added.

Additionally, Brooklyn who has discovered his passion for food, is soon launching a venture in the upcoming fall called Cloud23.