Pakistan face Canada in must-win match today with WC dream facing ifs and buts

Haris Rauf finished with 3 for 21 on June 9, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan will play an important T20 World Cup 2024 match against Canada in New York today as their World Cup journey stands on thin ice.

Pakistan need to win both of their upcoming high-stakes group matches to stay in the tournament. Additionally, their WC chances are tied to the United States losing both of their matches to India and Ireland. However, if the US manage to gain even one more point, Pakistan’s journey in the event will come to an abrupt end in the first stage.

In their previous World Cup matches, Pakistan disappointed its fans. They lost in a Super Over with a dismal performance in their first match against the US. In the second match against traditional rivals India, they failed to chase down a 120-run target.

Now, Pakistan will take on Canada, who defeated Ireland by 12 runs.

To claim their place in the Super Eight round, Pakistan will not only have to win group matches but also need to improve their run rate significantly.

Pakistan's chances are so thin that if even one match is affected by rain, it would spell the end for Pakistan, as the US require only one point to move to the second round.

In case the US are defeated by both India and Ireland, the match between Pakistan and Ireland on June 16 will become crucial.