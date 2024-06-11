Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand

Meghan Markle is reportedly facing a major issue with her brand American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle is reportedly having a hard time finding staff to run her new brand American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, soft-launched the brand in March via an Instagram handle, sharing a video of herself in her luxurious kitchen.

However, she’s now having trouble finding staff due to her strict demands, per royal author Tom Quinn.

"One of Meghan‘s biggest problems when she lived at Kensington Palace was that she believes that staff should be jump when they’re told to jump – she doesn’t have the ultra-polite old-fashioned English habit of asking staff if they would mind ordering a pizza or ringing for a car or organising a lunch," Tom told The Mirror.

"The result of Meghan’s tough outlook is that she is having difficulties finding staff for her new brand – she wants them to be full of ideas of their own, but also totally compliant to her wishes," he added.

"But to make her brand a success she needs to take and accept advice and allow staff who know far more about these things to make some of the decisions. This is really difficult for Meghan as she is not a natural delegator,” he further explained.