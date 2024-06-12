T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal match abandoned as rain starts again

Scenes from Central Broward Regional Park as the NEP vs SL showdown is called off without a ball bowled. — x/CricketNep

The match between Sri Lanka and Nepal has been abandoned after the rain started again in Lauderhill on Wednesday.

The Group D match was to be played at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Umpires decided to abandon the match. Now, Both teams got a point each from this washed out match.

Nepal still hold their position at fourth place with 1 point, due to a superior net run rate over Sri Lanka, who are still at the bottom of the group.



Sri Lanka lost both their games so far. They are on the brink of exit from the World Cup. Nepal, on the other hand, suffered defeat in their opening game to Netherlands. Both teams will have to win their respective matches to stay in the competition.

Three more matches are scheduled in Florida but weather conditions look bleak for the prospects of matches taking place. The USA will take on Ireland on Friday. Later, India will clash with Canada on the 15th and Pakistan with Ireland on the 16th.

Squads:



Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Kamal Singh Airee