T20 World Cup 2024: Australia humble Namibia to qualify for Super 8

Australian players celebrate after taking a wicket. - Cricket Australia

In a superb display of the game, Australia outclassed Namibia after chasing the target of 73 runs in just 5.4 overs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Wednesday.

With the win, Australia also qualified for the Super 8 stage of the cricket event.

Namibian bowlers could only claim the wicket of David Warner, who scored 20 off 8 balls before being dismissed. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten with 34 and 18 runs respectively. Travis hit 5 fours and 2 sixes.



Earlier, Australia won the toss and invited the rivals to bat first who were all out after scoring only 72 runs in 17 overs.

Achieving the milestone, Australia's Leg-spinner Adam Zampa became the first Australian male cricketer to claim 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He achieved this feat with 4-12 figures in four overs.



Australian bowlers overpowered the batters throughout Namibia's innings.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood took two wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Marcus Stoinis also contributed with two wickets as Namibia was dismissed in 17 overs.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus played 17 balls to score his first runs. However, he was the highest run-getter with 36 runs in 43 balls with the help of four fours and a six.

Apart from Erasmus, Michael van Lingen was the only batter who got into double figures with 10 runs.

This was the first competitive T20I between Australia and Namibia. But they played each other in a warm-up game before this tournament, with Australia registering a convincing seven-wicket win.

Teams:

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.