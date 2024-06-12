Rizwan equals this Indian cricketer's T20I record after triumph over Canada

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action during fourth T20 International against England at The Oval, in London, Britain on May 30, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistan claimed their maiden victory in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday as they defeated Canada, keeping hopes alive for the Super 8 stage.

Babar Azam and Co emerged victorious after chasing down the 107-run target in 17.3 overs in the must-win clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.



The Green Shirts earned the the crucial two points with the win which came as a breather for the team after back-to-back losses.

Men in Green had a shaky start as they failed to score a boundary in the first four overs. Saim Ayub soon departed for the pavilion after scoring just six runs, leaving the Green Shirts 20-1 in 4.2 overs.

However, Pakistan continued to play with caution as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan formed a 63-run partnership.

Along with the win, Pakistan's opener Rizwan also managed to achieve a magnificent feat during the match with his run-a-ball knock of 53, NDTV reported.

India's Rohit Sharma in action during their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India on October 11, 2023. — Reuters

Rizwan's achievement levels him with India skipper Rohit Sharma's record of hitting most fifty-plus scores as an opener T20 Internationals.

Both Rizwan and Rohit have surpassed a total of 30 fifty-plus scores as openers in the shortest format.

Pakistan skipper trails behind them in second place on the list with 28 fifty-plus scores as an opener. He is followed by Australia opener David Warner who sits in third place with a total 27 fifty-plus scores.