Fifth Harmony still 'a possibility in the future'?

Normani, one of the vocalists from Fifth Harmony, addressed the topic of the girl group's comeback

June 12, 2024

Fifth Harmony might just have a reunion but fans would have to wait for some time before they return.

After Ally Brooke hinted at a possible get together of the Work It group last year, Normani addressed the topic in a conversation with Billboard which was released on Tuesday, June 11.

"I don’t know. Not to my knowledge," said the 28-year-old vocalist, adding, "But I definitely see that being a possibility in the future. That would be a special moment for sure."

The Gone to Bed singer continued, "Reunion has many meanings and while there's no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way."

For the unversed, the 30-year-old artist, Brooke, first discussed a comeback of Fifth Harmony, also featuring Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, with E! News stating they "may be working on something" and would arrive "sooner than we'd think."

As online speculations took the internet by storm, the Work From Home crooner, Brooke, later clarified her comments writing, "I'm thrilled to see there's a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony.”

