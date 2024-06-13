Taylor Swift silence on Matt Healy engagement speaks volumes

Many congratulated Matty Healy on his engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel but not his ex Taylor Swift.



The model broke the news on social media by sharing an engagement ring photo which was re-shared by the 35-year-old with the caption, "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT."

Matty and Taylor had a whirlwind romance and rumours were suggesting the former was open to tie the knot. But, after a month of togetherness, the duo called it quits.

In her latest album, the Grammy winner had seemingly opened her heart about her experience with him.

Some believe she was referring to Matty when she sings in But Daddy I Love Him that he's "crazy but he's the one I want".

But others point to another track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived which they say was dedicated to him, according to The Mirror.

The pop icon meanwhile was on her Eras Tour in the UK as her show is in Liverpool on June 13.