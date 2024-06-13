 
Geo News

Taylor Swift silence on Matt Healy engagement speaks volumes

Taylor Swift prefers to remain silent on ex-Matty Healy's engagement

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Taylor Swift silence on Matt Healy engagement speaks volumes

Many congratulated Matty Healy on his engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel but not his ex Taylor Swift.

The model broke the news on social media by sharing an engagement ring photo which was re-shared by the 35-year-old with the caption, "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT."

Matty and Taylor had a whirlwind romance and rumours were suggesting the former was open to tie the knot. But, after a month of togetherness, the duo called it quits.

In her latest album, the Grammy winner had seemingly opened her heart about her experience with him.

Some believe she was referring to Matty when she sings in But Daddy I Love Him that he's "crazy but he's the one I want".

But others point to another track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived which they say was dedicated to him, according to The Mirror.

The pop icon meanwhile was on her Eras Tour in the UK as her show is in Liverpool on June 13.

James Cameron reveals surprising reason he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'
James Cameron reveals surprising reason he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'
Miley Cyrus talks about Billy Ray Cyrus amid rumored family rift
Miley Cyrus talks about Billy Ray Cyrus amid rumored family rift
Meryl Streep reveals shocking dawn ritual of Nicole Kidman
Meryl Streep reveals shocking dawn ritual of Nicole Kidman
John Krasinski talks his ‘Dad Guilt' while working away from kids
John Krasinski talks his ‘Dad Guilt' while working away from kids
George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update
George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update
Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'
Kate Hudson calls THIS Taylor Swift song a 'killer'
Kate Hudson calls THIS Taylor Swift song a 'killer'
Gayle Kings shuts off news of Oprah Winfrey being hospitalized
Gayle Kings shuts off news of Oprah Winfrey being hospitalized
Fifth Harmony still 'a possibility in the future'?
Fifth Harmony still 'a possibility in the future'?