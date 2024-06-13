PCB chief softens tone after ‘major surgery' remarks, asks nation to support team

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks during a presser. — PCB

PCB chief asks nation to "wait for the tournament's final result".

He says matter "not appropriate" to discuss at this juncture.

Green Shirts have lost 2 matches out of 3 in tournament so far.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stepped back from his strong stance, urging the nation to support the cricket team during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.



"The consultation is ongoing and it is not appropriate to discuss [the matter] further at this juncture," Naqvi said in an exclusive conversation with Geo News outside the Parliament House on Wednesday.

He was asked to comment on the measures being discussed after the team’s poor performance in the mega event.

The Green Shirts have lost two matches out of three and face an early exit from the tournament. Pakistan’s progress into the Super 8 stage depends on the outcome of other matches.

While responding to the question, the PCB chief advised the nation to "wait for the tournament's final result" as matches are still left to be played in the league stage.

Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that the team currently needs support, insisting that "we have to move ahead" in the tournament with the existing team.

The board's chairman said everyone is praying for the team to move ahead.

Earlier this week, Naqvi had expressed disappointment in the Pakistan team after their loss against India.

He maintained that the team's poor performance indicated that it required a "major surgery".

"It seemed that a minor surgery would work but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul," said Naqvi.

Naqvi said that the “defeat against India was disappointing in every sense”.

The PCB chairman said that he “knows what is going on in the team and what are the reasons for losing”.