 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo cools off in Portugal after qualifying for Euro 2024

Portuguese football legend enjoys break from the field after helping Portugal beat Ireland in warm up match

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo poses while standing inside a swimming pool. — Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be making the most of his little break from the field before heading to Germany for the Euro 2024 after leading Portugal to a victory over Ireland in an international friendly.

Ronaldo, 39, took to social media to update his fans about his activities since helping his national team qualify for Euro 2024.

The Al Nassr striker utilised his time off the field to cool off in the Portuguese summer with a dip in the pool.

He shared a photo of himself on his Instagram Story in which he can be  seen showing off his ripped biceps while standing inside a swimming pool.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also reunited with his former roommate Miguel Paixão whom he lived with during his days at his first club, Sporting Lisbon.

Earlier, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star had reposted his longtime friend's Instagram Story which featured a selfie of both friends.

This image shows a screengrab from Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Story showing his selfie with former roommate Miguel Paixão. — INstagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo is now gearing up for Germany where his national team will take on Czech Republic on June 18 as part of the European Championship which kicks off on Friday 

Then, the team is set to face Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

