Hailey Bieber reveals 'painful' pregnancy update

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy in the first week of May

June 13, 2024

Hailey Bieber is continuing to share the very real journey and struggles of being pregnant as she shared the update with her fans.

The Rhodes founder took to her Instagram stories sharing a selfie in which she made a pouty face while sitting on a wooden chair outdoors.

“So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?” Hailey penned in the caption with two pregnant woman emojis and a spiral eyes emoji.

In the snap, the 27-year-old model sported a black spandex biker shorts that accentuated her 7-month baby bump.

Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Hailey has kept her fans in loop with the most micro details and updates.

Last month, Hailey took to her stories and shared a picture of an odd snack.

“Currently my biggest craving. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. And no, you’re not allowed to judge,” she penned on her handle of 52.2 million followers.

Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy in the first week of May as they shared a carousel of pictures and videos in which they could also be seen renewing their vows.

“It was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement. Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father,” an insider told US Weekly at the time.

