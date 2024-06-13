 
Geo News

Why Tom Hiddleston felt 'relief' leaving Loki behind after 15 years?

Tom Hiddleston opened up about his emotional connection to Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Loki'

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Why Tom Hiddleston felt 'relief' leaving Loki behind after 15 years?

Tom Hiddleston, famed for playing Loki in Marvel Cinematic Universe opened up about how it was to bid farewell to his character.

Nearly after playing Loki for 15 years, Hiddleston said goodbye to his character in the second season of Loki.

During his conversation with Anna Sawai on Actors on Actors, Hiddleston shared his emotional connection to Loki, saying, "I always saw Loki as a broken soul with a shattered heart, deeply damaged by the fact that he was unwanted. He’s mischievous and playful on the surface, but it’s masking all this pain."

"What I’ve loved about this series is tracing my way back to that vulnerable soul and healing that damage. Showing that pain can be transformed into courage and strength," he added.

When Sawai, known for playing Toda Mariko in Shōgun, asked how it was like to bid farewell to Loki after playing it for so long, the actor replied, "I just felt this wash of relief because it had been a very meaningful experience. That sense of … the exhale."

Hiddleston said he would "Always" carry a little bit of him in himself, adding, "It’s changed the whole course of my life, no question."

Benny Blanco shares sweet reunion photo of Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco shares sweet reunion photo of Selena Gomez
Khloe Kardashian blames childless Kendall Jenner for wasting her life
Khloe Kardashian blames childless Kendall Jenner for wasting her life
Kate Winslet unpacks shocking details of famous ‘Titanic' scene
Kate Winslet unpacks shocking details of famous ‘Titanic' scene
Did Ben Affleck relapse amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes? Insider reveals
Did Ben Affleck relapse amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes? Insider reveals
Hailey Bieber reveals 'painful' pregnancy update
Hailey Bieber reveals 'painful' pregnancy update
Khloe Kardashian 'relieved' Tristan Thompson moved away
Khloe Kardashian 'relieved' Tristan Thompson moved away
Miley Cyrus sheds light on Beyoncé friendship
Miley Cyrus sheds light on Beyoncé friendship
Rihanna eyes ‘stunning' actress for her biopic
Rihanna eyes ‘stunning' actress for her biopic
Tom Brady's kids pay homage with sweet throwback video
Tom Brady's kids pay homage with sweet throwback video
John Krasinski names THIS 'The Office' character to babysit his kids
John Krasinski names THIS 'The Office' character to babysit his kids
James Cameron reveals surprising reason he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'
James Cameron reveals surprising reason he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'
Taylor Swift silence on Matt Healy engagement speaks volumes
Taylor Swift silence on Matt Healy engagement speaks volumes