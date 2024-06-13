Why Tom Hiddleston felt 'relief' leaving Loki behind after 15 years?

Tom Hiddleston, famed for playing Loki in Marvel Cinematic Universe opened up about how it was to bid farewell to his character.

Nearly after playing Loki for 15 years, Hiddleston said goodbye to his character in the second season of Loki.

During his conversation with Anna Sawai on Actors on Actors, Hiddleston shared his emotional connection to Loki, saying, "I always saw Loki as a broken soul with a shattered heart, deeply damaged by the fact that he was unwanted. He’s mischievous and playful on the surface, but it’s masking all this pain."

"What I’ve loved about this series is tracing my way back to that vulnerable soul and healing that damage. Showing that pain can be transformed into courage and strength," he added.

When Sawai, known for playing Toda Mariko in Shōgun, asked how it was like to bid farewell to Loki after playing it for so long, the actor replied, "I just felt this wash of relief because it had been a very meaningful experience. That sense of … the exhale."

Hiddleston said he would "Always" carry a little bit of him in himself, adding, "It’s changed the whole course of my life, no question."