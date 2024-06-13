Taylor Swift fans defend viral nose-wiping incident during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift recently performed in freezing 4°C temperature during Edinburgh stop of U.K. Eras Tour.

During her performance at Murrayfield Stadium, Swift caught cold as she was seen wiping her runny nose.

In the videos captured by fans, the Lover hitmaker can be seen performing despite the cold.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows Swift wiping her nose with her hand and then discreetly wiping her hand on her green skirt.

While some viewers labelled it "disgusting" others came to support the Blank Space crooner.

One X user wrote, "Taylor Swift blew her nose and snot on her skirt on stage Fans also noticed how Taylor licked the snot from her nose at one point."

"What would anyone do if on stage? She’s human! Bless her," another replied in support.

The third user added, "God bless her! She’s human . What anyone do under the circumstance?"

Despite the minor mishap, Swift's performance was praised, and the cold weather did not deter her enthusiasm.

Her UK tour continues with upcoming shows in Liverpool, Cardiff, London, and Dublin.

The Grammy-winning artist is set to return to the UK in August for additional performances at Wembley Stadium before heading to Canada in November.