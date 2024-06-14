 
Geo News

Tiffany Haddish recalls being disinvited from White House for being 'too controversial'

Tiffany Haddish reminisced her visit to the White House in May this year and recalled being uninvited previously

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Tiffany Haddish recalls being disinvited from White House for being 'too controversial'

Tiffany Haddish just reflected on her visit to the White House in May after claiming she was previously disinvited from visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 44-year-old actress appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Wednesday, for the promotion of her new book, I Curse You with Joy.

During the interview she reminisced the time she went on a visit to the executive branch, the White House.

"Yes, I got invited to the White House, which I was like, 'What? Y'all invited me?' Very first time at the White House," Haddish told the 56-year-old host.

The Girls Trip star continued, "I was invited a few years back but then they said no, that I'm too controversial."

"I don't know, that's the email I got back though," she clarified as Kimmel asked whether the story was true, adding, "Somebody said I was controversial — can you believe it?"

"Well, I guess you're not controversial anymore, because they invited you back," Kimmel quipped to which Haddish let her comedic instincts kick in cracking a joke, "They needed some color at the White House."

"No, it's Jewish heritage month last month so I was invited because I'm Jewish and it was so nice," Tiffany Haddish, then clarified. 

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner at son's graduation
Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner at son's graduation
Nicole Scherzinger joins lineup of performers for the 2024 Tony Awards
Nicole Scherzinger joins lineup of performers for the 2024 Tony Awards
Kylie Jenner breaks down reflecting on 'exhausting' criticism
Kylie Jenner breaks down reflecting on 'exhausting' criticism
Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'
Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'
Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs
Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her time in Beverly Hills prison
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her time in Beverly Hills prison
Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours
Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours
Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success
Taylor Swift fans defend viral nose-wiping incident during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift fans defend viral nose-wiping incident during Eras Tour
John Legend calls his father Ronald Stephens his ‘Role Model'
John Legend calls his father Ronald Stephens his ‘Role Model'
Sam Taylor-Johnson marks husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's birthday
Sam Taylor-Johnson marks husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's birthday