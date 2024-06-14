Tiffany Haddish recalls being disinvited from White House for being 'too controversial'

June 14, 2024
Tiffany Haddish just reflected on her visit to the White House in May after claiming she was previously disinvited from visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
The 44-year-old actress appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Wednesday, for the promotion of her new book, I Curse You with Joy.
During the interview she reminisced the time she went on a visit to the executive branch, the White House.
"Yes, I got invited to the White House, which I was like, 'What? Y'all invited me?' Very first time at the White House," Haddish told the 56-year-old host.
The Girls Trip star continued, "I was invited a few years back but then they said no, that I'm too controversial."
"I don't know, that's the email I got back though," she clarified as Kimmel asked whether the story was true, adding, "Somebody said I was controversial — can you believe it?"
"Well, I guess you're not controversial anymore, because they invited you back," Kimmel quipped to which Haddish let her comedic instincts kick in cracking a joke, "They needed some color at the White House."
"No, it's Jewish heritage month last month so I was invited because I'm Jewish and it was so nice," Tiffany Haddish, then clarified.