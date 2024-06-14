 
Geo News

Prince William secretly visits MI6 as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Prince William also went to the MI6 headquarters in London with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in 2012

June 14, 2024

Prince William has made a secret visit to MI6 as King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.

The future king met with the Secret Intelligence Service officials, who deal with foreign intelligence and protect the UK from risks abroad on Thursday afternoon, according to a report by the Telegraph.

The Prince of Wales' visit to MI6 was not publicised in advance and only appeared afterwards in the Court Circular, the daily list of official royal engagements, which is published the next day.

It reads, “The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service” with no location or additional details given.

Meanwhile, back in 2022, Prince William, as the Duke of Cambridge, made a similar visit, and he also went to the MI6 headquarters in London with the now-Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in 2012.

Prince William’s secret visit to MI6 came as King Charles and Kate Middleton are fighting cancer.

